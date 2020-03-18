Katrina Kaif is Making the Most of her Self-Isolation Period, Starts Learning Guitar with Singing (Watch Video)

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Deepika Padukone is busy cleaning her closet and indulging in self-pampering sessions and Alia Bhatt has books to keep her company, Katrina Kaif is busy learning new hobbies during her social distancing period. As coronavirus is impacting lives all over the world, governments are suggestings their residents to work from home and avoid any unnecessary travel. But hey, isolating oneself can really be a task for millennials, right? While people are struggling to fight boredom (in some cases), celebs are churning out ideas to be more productive during this period. Katrina Kaif Urges Everyone to Follow Precautionary Safety Measures to Fight COVID-19.

After turning her apartment's terrace into a gym and showing off a few workouts ideas to her fans and admirers, Katrina is busy learning guitar and singing as her additional hobbies. The Bharat actress took to her social media account to share a video from her practice session sans any music. "Work in progress 🎸 sound coming soon in a few days 🔈 hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari 😇#staysafe," captioned Katrina while sharing the video of her 'work in progress'. Katrina Kaif Reveals How Her Sooryavanshi Co-Star Akshay Kumar Has Been ‘Immensely Supportive’ Since Her Initial Bollywood Days.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's New Video

We bet the actress will do a fine job with her newfound hobbies and it won't be surprising to see her sing in any of her upcoming movies. While Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha have already attempted singing in their films earlier, guess it's time for Kat to hum some melodies. We are certainly looking forward to it.