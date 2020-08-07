Actress Katrina Kaif says she misses playing cricket, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Katrina's new Instagram post is a picture where she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidaar in the snapshot. "Missing Cricket.. always ready to play.. properly attired or no.." Katrina captioned the image. Women Supporting Women: Katrina Kaif ‘Accepts The Challenge’ and Posts a Gorgeous Black And White Picture Of Herself!

Katrina's friend and "Thugs Of Hindostan" co-actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped a kissing emoji on the picture. On the work front, Katrina's next release is Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for a Diwali release as of now. Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up About Sharing Screen Space with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below

She has also recently signed "Phone Bhoot", a horror comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

