Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Superhero Film Might Have a Budget of Rs 90 Crore

If all goes well and as per the rumour mill, Katrina Kaif might just star in a superhero film, soon. As per various reports, the actress has been cast as the lead in a superheroine project with Ali Abbas Zafar at the helm. In fact, Katrina has expressed a few times in past interviews that she wants to do a superhero film. Was she dropping hints about this project? Or did she wished for the project so hard that the universe gave it to her? Well, we'd know all in good time. But for now, the latest update seems to be the exuberant budget of the film - Rs 90 crore.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the superhero film will be made at a budget of Rs 90 crore, which still is quite a big amount for a female-led film in Bollywood.. "The film is being planned on a lavish scale and mounted on a grand canvas. They want to establish it into a franchise and for the first part starring Katrina, they are looking at making it at a whopping budget of Rs 90 crore," the entertainment portal quoted a source.

In the past, Kangana's Manikarnika was made at a budget of Rs 124 crore as per reports. Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was made at a budget of Rs 39 crore. Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 was estimated to be made for Rs 23 crore.

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror has reported that the Katrina-starrer is intended to be a film franchise. They quoted a source, "Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Bharat, with Salman Khan. It was a big box office success. The movie was directed by Zafar. Before that, Katrina featured in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, in a supporting role. While the movie did not earn big bucks at the box office, it earned Kat praises for her exceptionally improved acting skills. The movie even won her some accolades for her performance. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe movie, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar. The movie's release has been held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India.