Filmmaker Maqbool Khan, who directs the upcoming Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli, says it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who inspired him to enter the world of films. "I am a die hard fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. I grew up watching his movies. In my childhood days, I used to imitate his style a lot. Basically, he inserted a 'filmy' keeda in me. He is a huge inspiration to me. His movies always kept me at the edge of my seat and ignited a spark in me to pursue career in film industry," Khan tole IANS.

Before becoming a full-fedged director, Maqbool used to assist filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. He learned everything about films on the sets. "I come from a small town in Rajasthan. When I came to Bombay, I assisted Anubhav Sinha sir for 10 years. I learnt everything about movies on the sets. I never visited any film institute. Anubhav sir is my real guru. After assisting him, I came up with my first film 'Kabootar' in 2006, and since then my real journey as a filmmaker started," he added.

Maqbool is extremely happy to direct the film "Khaali Peeli". "It took almost 23 years to reach here. Slowly and gradually I have achieved my mark in the industry. It's totally worth the wait. Happy that I have directed film of such great scale. Couldn't ask for more," he said while speaking about "Khaali Peeli".

