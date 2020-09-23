COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered down cinema houses which led to producers turning towards OTT for movie releases. Sadak 2, Dil Bechara made it to the OTT platforms and so did Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo and others. Even Akshay Kumar's biggie Laxmmi Bomb will hit Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. Khaali Peeli too will join the same league when it releases on Zee Plex on October 2. It is however a pay per view movie which will cost viewers Rs 300. But that's not the only place that you can view it. Khaali Peeli will be available for watching at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Khaali Peeli Actor Ishaan Khatter Reacts to ‘Goriya’ Controversy: ‘It Was Never Meant to Be About the Complexion, Let Alone Race’

Khaali Peeli's trailer has managed to rake in some interest in people but it still remains to be seen how many people will pay to watch on Zee Plex. Drive-in theatres could thus be a very good alternative to cinema halls in this COVID-19 times.

RELEASING AT DRIVE IN THEATRES... #KhaaliPeeli - starring #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday - to release at Drive In theatres in #Gurugram and #Bengaluru... The film will simultaneously premiere on Zee Plex on 2 Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/F6OG4n0ak5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2020

This will be a unique way of watching movies and has a high novelty factor. PVR Cinemas is gearing up to launch its first drive-in setup in Mumbai while Carnival Cinemas has apparently already zeroed in on three locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

