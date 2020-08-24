Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli teaser has finally hit the internet. The Maqbool Khan directed film was in the news for quite sometime, especially due to the first looks of the protagonists' characters. Now, the teaser finally is here and it promises a crazy ride that takes place in the maximum city. Ananya and Ishaan have collaborated for the first time and are in a never-seen-before avatar. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday Ditch the Sri Lankan Schedule of Shakun Batra's Next, May Start Shooting in Goa Instead.

In the teaser, we see Ishaan mouthing the typical 'Bambaiyya' lingo and Ananya tags along! They are on the run as the cops are chasing them without any actual plan, apart from the hilarious 'Sachin plan' and 'Sehwag plan!' Ishaan is seen in a swagger rowdy avatar while Ananya looks hot in the teaser shown. Their pairing looks fresh and cute. Check out the teaser below.

Khaali Peeli Teaser:

The makers did not reveal the release date of the film as of now. It has to be seen what reactions does he trailer garner and later the film! What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments section below.

