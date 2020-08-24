Shakun Batra had managed to plan a huge casting coup by getting Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday come together for his next. The film that also stars Gully Boy fame, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead is a domestic noir thriller that was earlier slated to go on floors in Sri Lanka. However, going by the current pandemic scare, it's highly unlikely that they will get permission to shoot abroad and moreover the producer won't be willing to take any chances with his entire cast and crew. Hence the team has apparently taken the decision to start shooting for the same in India itself. Deepika Padukone Spills Beans On Her Next With Shakun Batra, Says it is in the Cocktail and YJHD Space.

As per reports in Mid-day, there are chances that Shakun Batra will start with his next in Goa and not Sri Lanka. "The makers are planning to shoot the first leg in Goa over a 25-day schedule. Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and the rest of the cast will fly down to the beach state in the second week of September to kick off the proceedings. The unit has begun working on the pre-production and will ensure that safety guidelines are followed," said a source in his conversation with the tabloid. The director and producer will later take a call if the second schedule can be shot in Sri Lanka or will they continue shooting in Goa itself. Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Excited to Work With Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's Next.

Shakun Batra has earlier helmed the much-acclaimed Kapoor & Sons that starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Rishi Kapoor in key roles. The movie backed by Dharma Productions was a critically and commercially well-acclaimed and hence the director was able to find his new brilliant casting. We're excited to see how juniors like Ananya and Siddhant will work and blend it with a senior actress like Deepika.

