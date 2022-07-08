Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Movie Review: Director Faruk Kabir's Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha is the extension of the grotesque and bloody saga that unfolded in the first half. Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) are trying to restore normalcy after having gone through the trauma in the foreign land (in case you haven't, watch the first part on Disney+ Hotstar to get a better grip of the narrative). Blame it on the odd circumstances, they take a friend's daughter under their wings as she loses her parents in a tragic accident. Initially reluctant to accept the five-year-old Nandini into the family, Nargis slowly and organically starts warming up to the young girl and eventually decides to officially adopt her in order to give her the love, the warmth, and the protection she needs. The family looks complete and the lead pair is happy. The joy though is short-lived! Entertainment News | When Vidyut Jammwal Fainted During 'Khuda Haafiz 2' Shoot

Things turn upside down and unbearably disturbing when the young girl gets kidnapped by a gang of teenagers and one of them happens to be the grandson of a powerful politician (played by the promising Sheeba Chaddha). From here on things get only bloodier, murkier - and truth be stated - repulsive. The film tracks the story of a young girl raped and eventually murdered. The course of events makes Sameer to hunt down the perpetrators of the heinous crime as they are tactfully ferried and kept hidden in the distant land of Egypt. If you are a true Jammwallion (Vidyut Devotee), you have to wait till the intermission before the real action begins, till then the action star doesn't even clench his fist.

The second half is studded with visuals where Vidyut is seen decimating anything and everything that crosses his path. He plunges knives and sprays bullets to annihilate every man opposing him, but keeps most of his battles fought with his bare hands to amplify the drama. This story deals with the pain and the agony of juvenile rape and the perpetrators involved are staged as minors too, and yet Sameer shows no mercy to the beasts disguised as 'just kids'. He seeks revenge and wants to inflict the same pain the victim had gone through. So, the word mercy doesn't even exist in his dictionary. He slashes throats, thrashes the bodies until they are turned into a pulp, and even kicks in the balls repeatedly as he mouths the lines such as- Saala, rape karega tu!

All of this is quite disturbing to witness and an even more difficult process (especially for sensitive souls), but the makers of Khuda Haafiz have dealt with the subject of a grotesque crime even more grotesquely ( perhaps justifiably so to substantiate the collective agony and the anger of the nation where a girl is raped at every 15 minutes). While the first half is long and disturbing to set the premise, the second half is breezy (and the director wastes no time galvanizing the momentum). Khuda Hafiz 2 Star Vidyut Jammwal Surprises Female Fan by Offering Her a Luxury Car Ride on His Aston Martin DB9 (Watch Video)

Vidyut doesn't operate like a commando here. He is vulnerable and flawed to justify the means he adopts to reach the conclusion. The dusky and barren land of Egypt provides the perfect foil for the tale of the man thirsting for revenge. The action scenes are bloody, to say the least, and Vidyut delivers every chop with finesse. The man entertains and emotes with ease but fails to surprise you with a story that doesn't quite keep you on the edge of the seat even if the action on display thrills you in parts.

As for the performances, Vidyut leads from the front, He is swift with his action moves and brings in the much-needed thehraav in tragic sequences. Shivaleeka Oberoi has served the purpose of being Vidyut's better half. Sheeba Chaddha is fantastic to look at as the manipulative matriarch who knows how to wield political power.

Final Thoughts

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is not made for the faint-hearted. Vidyut Jammwal is entertaining as he unleashes a brutal beast, but the bloody means he employs to get there may not really surprise you.

Rating: 3.0

