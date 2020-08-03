Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up for the OTT release of his next film, Khuda Haafiz. The movie is a blend of romance and action - the trailer is impressive. Khuda Haafiz has generated more buzz than some of the 7 titles scheduled to drop on Disney Plus Hotstar soon. The title track of the film was released by the makers today. And it is impressive. "Khuda Haafiz", the song, is not here to stay for long, but is impressive nevertheless. Khuda Haafiz Song Jaan Ban Gaye: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi's Old School Romance Will Soothe Your Heart (Watch Video).

Composed by Mithoon, "Khuda Haafiz" is about love and separation. The melancholic subject gets a refreshing treatment from the musician as he infuses the track with energetic beats. A perfect blend for a movie about romance and action. The choice of singer is also intriguing - Vishal Dadlani. He is best known for singing some high octane numbers. He walks the line here perfectly. Ahmad A. El Hagger mystic voice adds an edge as the song ends. Vidyut Jammwal Isn't Disappointed with Yaara and Khuda Haafiz’s Straight-to-OTT Release, Here’s Why.

Check Out The Title Track Of Khuda Haafiz Here:

Vidyut Jammwal obviously looks amazing in every frame. The actor's character is looking for his missing wife, so the emotional stakes are high in this film. Along with performing action stunts, Vidyut will have to perform one stunt that many Bollywood actors have forgone - emote. From the brief look, Vidyut seems to have achieved that also. But we will reserve our judgements for when the film release - August 14.

