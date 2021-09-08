Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has started shooting for filmmaker Faruk Kabir's Khuda Hafiz - Chapter 2, also starring Vidyut Jammwal, in Lucknow. He is likely to wrap up his first schedule for the film by the end of this month. The character played by actor Dibyendu is still unknown. Undekhi Review: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma Impress in SonyLIV's Arresting Crime Series.

Dibyendu said: "There is not much that I can reveal about the film and my character as of now. All I can say is that I am playing a very mysterious part and this role is once again very different from my other roles." He is thankful for his background in sports as it came in handy for the film, which also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. The Gone Game: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi to Star in a Thriller Series Shot in Lockdown.

"Therefore it gave me an edge to make sure that I give my best to the action sequences in the movie. The shooting experience has been lovely and I am looking forward to continuing the good work," he added. Meanwhile, Dibyendu is also gearing up for the second season of Netflix show Jamtara as well as Undekhi.

