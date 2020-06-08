Kirti Kulhari Gets 1 Million Followers on Instagram, Says ‘My Chai Still Tastes the Same’

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Kirti Kulhari has garnered a fan following of one million on Instagram. Announcing the same, Kirti psted a new picture on Instagram where she can be seen sipping on tea. "My chai still tastes the same. I thought things would be different once I reached 1M followers," the actress captioned the picture. Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010. Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Subdued Glamour, Flawless Beauty and Oodles of Spunk, Her Versatile Fashion Arsenal Is a Masterclass in Keeping It Slick and Sleek!

She was then seen in films like "Shaitaan", "Pink", "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Mission Mangal". Amid the lockdown, Kirti has been sharing videos of herself showcasing her singing talent. She was last seen in the second season of web-series "Four More Shots Please!". World Environment Day 2020: Kirti Kulhari Explains How Respecting Mother Nature Is Our Only Quest of Survival

Kirti Kulhari on Reaching 1 Million Followers Mark on Instagram

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai. The popular web series "Four More Shots Please!" is set to get a third season, and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the season.