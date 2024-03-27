Kriti Sanon has the sweetest wish for actor Shaheer Sheikh, who will be seen sharing the screen with the actress-producer in the upcoming film Do Patti. Kriti took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture with Shaheer from what seems like the film set. In the picture, the two are looking into the camera as they pose for a selfie and smile. Do Patti Teaser: Kriti Sanon and Kajol Ready to Cross Swords in Netflix Mystery-Thriller! (Watch Announcement Video).

“Happiest birthday @Shaheesheikh Hope this year is everything that your heart wants it to be. Can’t wait for people to see your magic in ‘#DoPatti’,” she wrote as the caption.

Kriti Sanon's Birthday Post For Shaheer Sheikh

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kritisanon)

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller also stars Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. It tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.

