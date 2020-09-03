Actress Kangana Ranaut lately seems to be on a blocking spree on Twitter. Her latest target is actress Kubbra Sait, who says she has been silent all along. Kubbra took to Twitter on Thursday to share a screenshot of Kangana's profile that says that the former has been blocked. "Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn't even tell me. Told her it's not personal bro," Kubbra captioned the image. Earlier, Kangana had blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali from viewing her tweets. Kangana Ranaut Claims Sanjay Raut Gave Her an ‘Open Threat’ to Not Return to Mumbai (Read Tweet)

Meanwhile, Kangana, who has been tweeting against nepotism and the drug problem in Bollywood, has posted: "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?" Kangana Ranaut Requests Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh And Others To Provide Blood Samples For Drug Test As ‘There Are Rumours That They Are Cocaine Addicts’

Last month, Kubbra had lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana, after which Kangana's team responded saying: "Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?"

Check Out Kubbra Sait's Tweet Below

Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro! pic.twitter.com/7J5bIFJVsb — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

"Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana," read another tweet. Kubbra had responded by saying that she had nothing personal against Kangana.

