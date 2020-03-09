Kunal Kemmu Welcomes Kareena Kapoor Khan On Instagram, She Confirms That She Was Always There (See Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal kemmu(Photo Credits; Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her social media debut. Finally! The actress launched her official Instagram page earlier this week. Of course, this is only going to boost her popularity. But the thing is if you know Kareena you already know this, but she has been incognito on Instagram for a long time. She has, in fact, admitted that she has kept a tab on what is happening on social media. Only a select few knew her secret social media identity. Her sister-in-law’s husband, Kunal Kemmu, was one of them.

Kunal welcomed Kareena on Instagram by sharing a cute picture on his page. He wrote, “Instagram just got cooler…welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan.” Now, this is where things get interesting. Kareena replied with a comment, “Not that I wasn’t always stalking you.”

Check Out Kunal’s Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Instagram just got cooler.. welcome @kareenakapoorkhan 🥳🤩😍❤️ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Mar 7, 2020 at 2:08am PST

Check Out Kareena's Comment Here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal kemmu(Photo Credits; Instagram)

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang. The actor played a character with grey shaded and absolutely nailed the nuances. Has recently started shooting for the web-series Abhay season 2.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in the hit film, Good Newwz. She will be now seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which she says she agreed to do because of Irrfan Khan. She has also been shooting for Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Takht.