This Unseen Video of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan Playing Tennis on the Sets of Piku Will Melt Your Heart

Deepika Padukone with Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and late actor Irrfan Khan starrer Piku had completed five years of its release on May 8. The actress shared a beautiful throwback picture in which she can be seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Irrfan Khan and director Shoojit Sircar. With this picture, Deepika also penned a beautiful poem from the famous song “Lamhe Guzar Gaye”, reminiscing the lovely moments she had shared with the actor during Piku. Today, Deepika Padukone has shared an unseen video in which she can be seen playing tennis with the legendary actor on the sets of Piku. Deepika Padukone Dedicates The Lyrics Of Lamhe Guzar Gaye To Irrfan Khan To Celebrate 5 Years Of Piku.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 owing to complications due to colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with a rare cancer in February 2018 and it was in March that he had shared about it to his fans. For a year he was undergoing treatment for the same in London and returned to India in February 2019. From family to friends to fans, all were praying for his speedy recovery and good health, but he couldn’t stay for too long. His demise, at the age of 53, came as a huge shock to everyone. All one could say is, ‘Gone Too Soon’. Irrfan Khan Starrer Angrezi Medium Arrives On Disney Plus Hotstar VIP!

Deepika Padukone Writes, ‘Please Come Back! #IrrfanKhan’

Even today one cannot believe that Irrfan Khan is no more with us. The actor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium. It received positive response from critics and fans but could not manage to have a long run in theatres owing to coronavirus outbreak.