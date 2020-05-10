Irrfan Khan to Get a Locality Named After Him in Igatpuri, Villagers Mourn his Sudden Demise and Remember all the Noble Work He Did For Them

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Irrfan Khan wasn't just a brilliant actor, he was also a man with the heart of gold. An actor par excellence, his demise was mourned by Bollywood and Hollywood alike. It's been a week since he left us for heavenly abode but the condolences for him haven't stopped pouring in. After reading all the sad messages and fond memories shared by his near and dear ones, we now came across a news article suggesting that a village in Maharashtra's Igatpuri has decided to name a locality as a tribute to the actor. Irrfan Khan Was Supposed to Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father in Jagga Jasoos and Suggested the Idea for Metro Sequel, Reveals Director Anurag Basu.

Irrfan owned a weekend home in Igatpuri and the area around his plot, is home to a few Adivasi hamlets such as Tringalwadi, Kushegaon, Morale and Pardevi. These villages have fewer amenities so when Gorakh Bodke, a member of the Zilla Parishad in Igatpuri and an influential local politician asked Khan to help them with an ambulance service, he promptly made an arrangement within a month or two. "Whenever we needed him, he stood by us. He gave us an ambulance, sponsored school structures and books for students,” revealed Bodke while admiring the Lunchbox actor for all his good deeds.

"We are going to formally name it Hero-chi-Wadi (neighbourhood of a hero),” Bodke added while talking about the locality where his farmhouse stands. This is a tribute by the villagers for he was a guardian angel to so many families there. The actor had also started taking a keen interest in the development of these village families. Every year he would donate notebooks, textbooks, raincoats and sweaters to more than 1000 students from tribal families. He would also send them sweets on festivals and sponsored a dozen computers to encourage young children to have access to a digital world. Priyadarshan Mourns Irrfan Khan's Sad Demise, Says the Actor Wanted to Do a Full-Length Comedy Movie with Him.

Irrfan's demise was mourned by all the villagers there but his happy memories will be etched in their hearts forever.