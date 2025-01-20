Shikhar Pahariya has been grabbing the media spotlight, particularly due to his public appearances alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Frequently spotted together at temples and events, their undeniable chemistry has sparked a flurry of speculation about their relationship. But question remains who is Shikhar Pahariya? Well, he is a passionate and professional polo player and horse rider. Apart from this, he is the son of Sanjay Pahariya. Janhvi Kapoor To Get Engaged to Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya? Here’s What We Know.

Who Is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the son of the renowned business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya. While his mother, Smruti Sanjay Pahariya, tends to remain out of the limelight, she’s often seen with Shikhar around the city. His brother, Veer Pahariya, is about to make his acting debut in Sky Force, where he’ll share screen space with Akshay Kumar. Shikhar is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushil Kumar Shinde, a prominent figure in the Indian National Congress. Ananya Panday Rocks Casuals; Janhvi Kapoor and Her Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Nail Ethnic Wear at Friend's Wedding in Delhi (See Pics).

Meet Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahariya’s Education Qualification

Shikhar’s educational background is equally impressive. After completing his schooling at the prestigious Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, he pursued a bachelor’s degree in global financial management at Regent’s University, London. Currently, he’s reportedly working closely with his father to take their family business to greater heights.

Shikhar Pahariya's Post

Despite his privileged lifestyle, Shikhar remains relatively low-key on social media, letting his actions and public appearances do the talking.

