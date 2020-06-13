Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Lin Laishram Says Things Are Changing for Actors From Northeast

Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2020 06:45 PM IST
Lin Laishram Says Things Are Changing for Actors From Northeast
Lin Laishram (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, June 13: Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur, feels that things are changing "slowly but surely" for actors like her from the Northeast. The actress-model plays a pivotal role in the new film "Axone", which released digitally on Friday. "I am playing my own ethnicity -- a person from the Northeast and there is no better feeling than that. I feel slowly but surely things are changing for actors from there, and more opportunities are coming along," said Lin, who has been seen in films like "Rangoon" and "Mary Kom".

"There is a lot of talent in the Northeast not only in acting, but also sports and other activities but not all get a chance to show their skills. I am hoping a film like 'Axone' will allow filmmakers across India to see actors from the region differently, and offer them meatier and meaningful roles," she added. [Exclusive] Axone Actress Lin Laishram on Wedding Rumours With Randeep Hooda: 'Won't Give Away Career's Limelight to Another Personal Situation'.

"Axone", streaming on Netflix, is about a group of friends from the Northeast in the South Delhi locality of Humayunpur, who attempt to cook a special traditional dish for a special occasion.

"The movie was refreshing to work in. I could relate to every aspect, be it the pork dish or the discrimination that people from the Northeast face. When storyline and scripts are as interesting as this, the movie becomes a treat to act in as well as watch, and this movie will really open doors for good actors from the Northeast to show their worth," said Lin about the film, which also stars Northeast actors like Asenla Jamir and Lanuakum Ao, along with Sayani Gupta, Rohan Joshi, Vinay Pathak and Dolly Ahluwalia.

