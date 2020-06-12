Nicholas Kharkongor's slice of life film, Axone, about struggles of being a North Eastern Indian has released on Netflix. The movie features Lin Laishram, along with Sayani Gupta, in the lead roles. Lin has featured in supporting roles in movies like Rangoon and Mary Kom in the past. Axone is the first film where the limelight is on her. She feels ecstatic. Axone Movie Review: Sayani Gupta, Lin Laishram Shine in This Bittersweet Dramedy About a Pungent Dish and An Even Pungent Racism.

Lin also made headlines in early March 2020. The buzz was that she is getting married to her alleged boyfriend Randeep Hooda. When we asked Lin if this rumour is true, she gave us a heartfelt answer.

Lin said, "The thing is I have come so far to this point where a journalist is interviewing me for my film. I respect that, I appreciate it. I have prayed for this day when I come on an interview with somebody like you. It has been a long long struggle. So, I am not going to give away this limelight to another personal situation that is going on because I have really worked hard for this."

When we asked Lin what made her say yes to Axone, she gave the most honest answer that is out there. "I did not have any projects, first of all," she chuckles.

As a Manipuri, we don't really much going on in Bollywood so I did not have any world, so I don't have much work to confess. But when Nicholas [Director] narrated the story to me, I really wanted this film to be made, even if I was not a part of it," she says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).