Lockdown Diaries: Ileana D’Cruz Cuts Her Own Hair and She Does a Pretty Good Job (View Pic)

With the lockdown jeopardising life, actress Ileana D'Cruz chose to cut her own hair amid the lockdown. She took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses. "So I cut my hair," Ileana wrote. In another picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera. Lockdown Diaries: Rajkummar Rao Turns Into a Perfect Hairstylist for His Lady Love Patralekhaa (Watch Video)

"Not too bad considering the last time I did something I like this was when I was about 7 and on my dolls. #quarantinelife." Recently, Ileana declared that she does not sit like a lady, along with a snapshot where she is seen sitting in a car. She sits in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out. "Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji)," Ileana captioned. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Hair Done by Sis Khushi Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.