Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar is living the 'Mumbai life' in true sense. Are you even a Mumbaikar if you are not aware of the auto rickshaw rules in the city? Well, as the unlock phase has started and the 'new normal' has finally taken over the pandemic situation, people are roaming around the city and how! Amongst them is filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who did not leave a chance to go back to basics by travelling in an auto. Unlock 4.0 Guidelines by Maharashtra Govt Effective From Today, Here's What's Allowed And What's Not in the State.

Yes, the National Film Award winner was actually travelled in an auto rickshaw as the 'life in the metro' has started with a bang. The director shared this selfie video on Twitter showing his fans how he is taking the regular route in this public transport, but not without a mask. He captioned it saying, "#Mumbailife #autoRide #Mumbai #rickshaw #transport #covid19Times #Maharashtra." Check out the video below.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has seen relaxation of the lockdown rules at a large extent. As per the current orders, hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity from September 2, but schools, colleges, cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain closed till September 30. Intra-state as well as inter-state travel are permitted without further restrictions.

