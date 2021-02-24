Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has gained a whopping fan following of 22 million on Instagram. She has posted a boomerang video on the video and photo sharing platform, thanking fans for all the love. Madhuri Dixit Exudes Elegance in a Manish Malhotra Traditional Embroidered Suit.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram Story Below:

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

M'dhuri's popular dances include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak). Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Key sera sera (Pukar), and Maar daala (Devdas).

