Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a photo with her husband Sriram Nene and Rajinikanth ahead of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 finals. She recalled their film Uttar Dakshin in the heartwarming Instagram post, Madhuri fondly remembered Rajinikanth speaking to her in Marathi during the shoot and expressed admiration for his kindness, humility, and respect. The picture she shared was from world cup semi-finals. Check her post below! Madhuri Dixit Receives Lovey- Dovey Birthday Wish From Husband Shriram Nene (Watch Video)

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post

