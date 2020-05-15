Maduri Dixit Recieves Warm Birtdhay Wishes From Sachin Tendulkar, Lilly Singh, Preity Zinta And Others (Read Tweets)
Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit turns 53 today. But we bet the actress does not look a day over 30. What a beauty. She has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world. Of course, she is loved and adored by Bollywood and the celebs. Wishes came pouring in from all walks on Madhuri's birthday. The actress is the kind of a person who keeps to herself so we are not sure if you'd see any PDA going on between her and her celeb friends. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: A Sartorial, Intangible Affair With the Saree Spiffed by Timeless Elegance, Ethereal Charm and Impeccable Beauty!

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished her. And you don't see Sachin wishing just anybody. Late-night host Lily Singh has often said home much she loves Madhuri. The two ladies have even collaborated for a video. No wonder, Lily paid a full-blown dancing tribute to her favourite. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Performances Of The Actress That Prove She Is Not Just A Woman With A Dazzling Smile And Fab Dance Moves.

Madhuri's co-stars from Hum Aapke Hain Koun - Renuka Shahane, Lajja - Manisha Koirala, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke - Preity Zinta also wished her.

Check Out The Birthday Wishes Here:

Lilly Singh Paid a Tribute:

Preity Zinta Shared A Cute Picture:

Flirty Maniesh Paul Said:

Ban Ja Rani Singer Guru Randhawa Said:

Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hai Koun Costar Renuka Shahane Wrote:

Madhuri's Lajja Costar Manisha Koirala Shared These Pics:

A very happy birthday to Madhuri. She will continue to be an icon to look up to for future generations of aspiring actresses. A benchmark that probably no one can meet.