Maduri Dixit Recieves Warm Birtdhay Wishes From Sachin Tendulkar, Lilly Singh, Preity Zinta And Others (Read Tweets)

Madhuri Dixit turns 53 today. But we bet the actress does not look a day over 30. What a beauty. She has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world. Of course, she is loved and adored by Bollywood and the celebs. Wishes came pouring in from all walks on Madhuri's birthday. The actress is the kind of a person who keeps to herself so we are not sure if you'd see any PDA going on between her and her celeb friends. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: A Sartorial, Intangible Affair With the Saree Spiffed by Timeless Elegance, Ethereal Charm and Impeccable Beauty!

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished her. And you don't see Sachin wishing just anybody. Late-night host Lily Singh has often said home much she loves Madhuri. The two ladies have even collaborated for a video. No wonder, Lily paid a full-blown dancing tribute to her favourite. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Performances Of The Actress That Prove She Is Not Just A Woman With A Dazzling Smile And Fab Dance Moves.

Madhuri's co-stars from Hum Aapke Hain Koun - Renuka Shahane, Lajja - Manisha Koirala, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke - Preity Zinta also wished her.

Check Out The Birthday Wishes Here:

Happy birthday to the ever graceful & evergreen @MadhuriDixit. Wishing you a lot of happiness & good health. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2020

Lilly Singh Paid a Tribute:

In honour of my first ever idol, happy birthday @MadhuriDixit. Thank you for helping me get ready for the past 30 years. You’re incredible. ❤️#HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit (Mix by @djsuketuindia) pic.twitter.com/6OSPyhAoDa — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) May 15, 2020

Preity Zinta Shared A Cute Picture:

Happy Birthday to my all time fav and my longest girl crush @MadhuriDixit 🥰 Sorry for this photo but I couldn’t find a nice one of us together & this handsome man on my left is way too nice to be cut out🤪 Love U loads. Take care n stay safe❤️ #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #ting pic.twitter.com/BHmpgg5oro — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 15, 2020

Flirty Maniesh Paul Said:

Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit ji....loads of love to the woman with the most beautiful smile...par ab kab dekhoonga smile...aapne mask pehna hua toh??😜😜🤣🤣but love u mam...u r the most humble superstar🤗🤗🤗 ur pallu prem forever... #mp #wishes #palluprem pic.twitter.com/kkdC6QwpMV — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 15, 2020

Ban Ja Rani Singer Guru Randhawa Said:

Wishing @MadhuriDixit Maam a very Happy Birthday. Hope to work with you one day Maam 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASV2tlCFSU — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 15, 2020

Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hai Koun Costar Renuka Shahane Wrote:

Happy birthday to the epitome of gorgeousness @MadhuriDixit Keep shining always ❤🌹❤🌹❤ pic.twitter.com/1JOIsCHJLe — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 15, 2020

Madhuri's Lajja Costar Manisha Koirala Shared These Pics:

it as such an honour to work with you..you are a brilliant actress and gorgeous inside out..we love you..just the way you are!! @MadhuriDixit ji a very happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/qpItSfBVCH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 15, 2020

A very happy birthday to Madhuri. She will continue to be an icon to look up to for future generations of aspiring actresses. A benchmark that probably no one can meet.