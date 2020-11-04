And bhagwan ne film distributors and theatre owners ki sun li. While film business owners were expectant towards their businesses opening and booming by the time Diwali 2020 comes, the Government of Maharastra has decided to re-open cinema halls and movie theatres with a 50% seating capacity outside of containment zones. And this move will come in effect from November 5, 2020. Theatres in Maharashtra To Remain Shut, Film Distributors and Theatre Owners Hopeful for Businesses To Open By Diwali.

This news comes as great relief for film distributors and theatre owners, especially in Maharashtra. In fact, back on September 30, when the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed for the re-opening of theatres all over India from October 15, they had revealed that no filmmaker wants to release his/her film unless theatres in Maharashtra open and this has left them with no option but to show mass entertainers like Hera Pheri, Golmaal and Dhoom series' to run in their theatres. Unlock 5: Multiplexes and Single Screens to Finally Re-open from October 15 with 50% Capacity.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Maharashtra Government allows cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from 5th November. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

In an earlier interview, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Cinemas, says, "The state is the torchbearer of the film business and we are confident that if theatres open in Maharashtra even by October end, it will be a Happy Diwali." Well, looks like it will indeed be a happy Diwali for the film business in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).