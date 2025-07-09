Mumbai, July 9: Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers of "Mahavatar Narsimha" have provided a gripping glimpse of the drama through the trailer. Based on a significant story from Indian history, the project talks about Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, who has been given the blessing of immortality by Lord Brahma.

When he crosses all limits to get rid of his devotee son, Lord Vishnu comes to Prahlada's rescue as his fourth avatar Narsimha. Previously, sharing his views about the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are really proud to be associated with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is an Animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in. We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives”. ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Teaser: Ashwin Kumar’s Animated Epic Showcases the Tale of Bhakt Prahlad and Lord Vishnu’s Fiercest Avatar (Watch Video).

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Trailer Unveiled

“We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them," he further added.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions's ambitious animated franchise is expected to span over a decade. It will include ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037). Hombale Films Announces Indian MCU - Mahavatar Cinematic Universe With 7-Film Slate From 'Narsimha' to 'Kalki'.

Ashwin Kumar is the director of "Mahavatar Narsimha" backed by Shilpaa Dhawan, along with Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. Presented by Hombale Films, the drama will also be released in 3D. Slated to be out in the cinema halls on 25th July 2025, "Mahavatar Narsimha" will be available to the audience in five Indian languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).