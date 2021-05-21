Malaika Arora has opened up on how close she is to sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as her sister Amrita. She finds a lot of similarities between the two sets of siblings. "Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain. We are very similar. Malaika Arora Looks Stunning in This Red Co-Ord Set and High Heels, As She Visits Sister Amrita’s Birthday Party (View Pic).

Humare kafi likes and dislikes similar hain. But humara group ka naam har hafte change hota hai. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai. So, everything revolves around food," she said. The actress also spoke about the importance of friendship and said that one must never lose touch with friends. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Have A Gala Time At Amrita Arora’s House Party (View Pics).

"Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your respective fields, but keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it," she said, on the set of "Super Dancer: Chapter 4" that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).