Malang Box Office Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Thriller Starts Slow at the Ticket Windows, Earns Rs 6.71 Crore

Malang poster (Picture credits: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has been reaching the masses at a slow pace. The romantic thriller by Mohit Suri created a lot of hype amid the youngsters. The genre and the refreshing cast that also has Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu in the lead, was expected have a bigger buzz after the release. However, the critics gave warm to mild reviews to the film and that has affected the box office game on day 1. Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is High On Romance And Thrills, Kunal Kemmu Steals The Show.

On the first day, the film has garnered only Rs 6.71 crore at the ticket windows. Although, it is not an extremely poor start, the heavy promotions of the flick had raised the expectations from the film.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should’ve grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz." Check out the tweet below.

Malang Box Office Numbers

#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should’ve grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2020

The film is right now competing with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film, Shikara. This film has created quite a stir on social media amid the netizens. It has to be seen whether this controversy helps gain the movie the publicity and eventually attracting the audience to the theatres. The weekend numbers will tell which films leads the lot in the box office game.