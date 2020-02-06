Malang Quick Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Film Has A Trippy First Half

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in Malang (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mohit Suri's Malang begins with an elaborate one-take fight sequence, establishing that our hero, Aditya Roy Kapur, as a no-nonsense guy. With, of course, a dark secret in his past. The movie then introduces us to Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu trying to catch a killer, Aditya, on the loose. Now, the narrative switches back and forth between this cat and mouse chase, and how Aditya met Disha Patani 5 years ago. All the sequences in Goa, where the romance blooms between the leads are beautiful. But we saw most of it in the trailer. Disha is once again playing that "I wanna be free" template of a pixie girl. Malang Song Hui Malang: Disha Patani's Sexy Moves And Aditya Roy Kapur's Powerful Punches Make This Track A Hit (Watch Video).

The biggest problem so far, in the first half is that there is no one to root for. The story has not invested enough in Anil and Kunal's characters and we have not been told anything about Aditya's motive to take his side. The audience is just here drifting, in hope that everything will make sense in the second half.

The background score and cinematography are brilliant. Anil and Kunal are hitting it out of the park in every scene. Aditya and Disha fit the role. The vibe of the film is very trippy.