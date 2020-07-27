Manish Chaudhari, who was last seen in the hit web-series Aarya, is making headlines for all the right reasons today. The actor stepped up his game as a civilian today, after three men harassed his partner. He and his partner made sure that two of the three eve-teasers are arrested by the police. For once, a celeb should be happy that the paparazzi were at the right placed at the right time. The papz were able to click pictures of the actor apprehending one of the men. The three men were allegedly teasing Manish's partner while they were on their morning run.

Sharing the details about the incident with Bollywood Bubble, Manish said, "The situation got out of hand and the beat marshal on duty was able to chase one of them down and catch him, while the other two got away. We made a complaint at the police station and as we were walking back home we spotted one of the other two guys and got him back to the police station. The police were extremely helpful and very pro-active. They wasted no time in taking action."

Check Out The Picture Of Manish Apprehending The Alleged Eve-Teaser Here:

He further added, "It is our civic duty to make our society safe for women. If my partner had not stepped forward bravely and chased the second culprit down, we would not have been able to catch him. The police are now looking for the third culprit."

Manish made his Bollywood debut with the underrated film, Rules Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. Apart from Aarya, he has worked in amazing TV shows like, Powder, POW: Bandi Yudh Ke, Everest. We have seen him in movies like Noor, Band Baaja Baraat, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Raaz 3, Jannat 2 to name a few.

