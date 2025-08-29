Curious Eyes Cinema's much-anticipated Mannu Kya Karegga?, starring Vyom and Saachi Bindra, has generated tremendous buzz after the phenomenal response to its trailer and music album, launched at a star-studded grand event. Taking the excitement a notch higher, the makers released another song 'Fanaa Hua' and it is going to make you remember your first heartbreak. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: Director Ssanjay Tripaathy on Casting Fresh Faces, Crafting a Heartfelt Campus Love Story and Bringing a Musical Journey to Life.

'Fanaa Hua' is a soul-stirring song crooned by the melodious voice of Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics of the song are penned by producer Sharad Mehra. The essence of 'Fanaa Hua' offers the vibe of a true heartache song. Lalit Pandit’s composition, woven seamlessly with Mohit Chauhan’s heartfelt vocals, makes it a track that will strike a chord in listeners' hearts. Shot on a scale that justifies the song's emotions, it is poised to add another feather in the rising buzz of the film.

Watch the Song Below:

Mannu Kya Karegga? also features a powerhouse supporting cast, including Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar. Every song from the film hints at a soundtrack that is all set to redefine India’s romantic music scene in 2025. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ Trailer: Vyom and Saachi Bindra’s Effortless Chemistry Shines in This Refreshing Musical Romantic Drama.

With fresh faces, strong emotions, and music at its core, the film is shaping up to be an absolute must-watch of the year. Get ready to fall in love and rediscover yourself when Mannu Kya Karegga? hits cinemas nationwide on September 12, 2025.

