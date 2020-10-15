Aftab Shivdasani made his debut as a Bollywood leading man in the Ram Gopal Verma musical romance, Mast, which released on this day in 1999. On completing 21 years in the industry, Aftab on Thursday took to Instagram and shared gratitude. "Been 21 years. Blessed. Grateful. Thank you all. Long way to go," he wrote, hashtagging his post with #15thoctober1999. Actor Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Welcome Baby Girl, Call Her ‘A Little Bit Of Heaven’ In An Adorable Post (View Pic)

"Mast", also featuring Urmila Matondkar, is about the unlikely love story that develops between a Bollywood star and a student who is her fan. The film's music, including the title song and "Ruki ruki thi zindagi" were chartbusters. Before "Mast", Aftab had appeared as a child artiste in films like "Mr. India", "ChaalBaaz", and "Insaniyat". Aftab Shivdasani Talks About Safety Measures on Sets While Shooting Amid Pandemic: ‘Get Used to the New Normal’

Check Out Aftab Shivdasani's Instagram Post Below:

Currently, he is gearing up for his digital debut with the series "Poison 2". The actor and his wife Nin launched their production house Mount Zen Media a while back.

