Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited romantic films in Bollywood. Amid huge public demand, the first part of the franchise, the 2016 movie starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, was re-released in theatres in February 2025. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who played the female lead in the film, had confirmed that she was approached for its sequel.

However, in the past few weeks, relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated, with the Indian government deciding to ban artistes from the neighbouring country from working in India. Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane's social media posts condemning India's retaliatory operations created a lot of stir. Amid this, the film's directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, opened up about the casting for the film's sequel.

Is Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Cast in Sanam Teri Kasam 2?

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Sanam Teri Kasam directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru opened up about the casting of the beloved romantic film's sequel. Now, after looking at the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan, the duo have come up with a decision regarding the star cast. Though people loved the duo of Inder and Saru, it seems like the makers have now planned for a fresh pair. Responding to a question regarding Mawra Hocane's casting, Vinay Sapru just said, "Mawra definitely nahi hain." (Mawra is definitely not in the film).

Watch ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Trailer:

After Mawra Hocane condemned 'Operation Sindoor', India's precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "cowardly", Harshvardhan lashed out at the actress for her remarks. He later shared a note revealing that he would step down from the upcoming sequel if the original cast returns, hinting at Mawra Hocane's casting.

In an earlier interview, the makers revealed that Sanam Teri Kasam was originally planned as a sequel. When asked if the film might be released in 2026, they said they would do their best to make it happen.

