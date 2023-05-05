Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of how she dressed up for her debut appearance in the prestigious Met Gala. Alia took to Instagram where she shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she can be seen getting ready with her Prabal Gurung dress, makeup done and also spoke about feeling a little nervous. Before the designer said, "From Mumbai to Met," Alia joked, "Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the carpet from here?" Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: Did You Know the Actress’ Pristine White Gown Was Made Using One Lakh Pearls? (View Pics).

Sitting on the make-up chair, Alia said: "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala." "It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress, and very high shoes."