Actress Sai Tamhankar plays a Muslim woman from Rajasthan in the Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi, and she had to learn Urdu as well as the Rajasthani dialect for her role. Although I'm familiar with Urdu, speaking chaste Urdu was new for me. After the year that we've had, I'm very fortunate to have such an important film of career stream over OTT. Mimi Song Param Sundari: Kriti Sanon And Sai Tamhankar Sizzle In This Foot-Tapping Track (Watch Video).

A lot has gone into making this film a moving entertainer," says Sai, who recently starred in the popular Marathi web series Samantar 2. Mimi Trailer: Sai Tamhankar Wins Praises For Her Unmissable Presence In Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi Starrer!

The Laxman Utekar directorial, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, tells the story of a surrogate mother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2021 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).