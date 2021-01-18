Remember the cute and innocent girl from Yahan? Or the sexy and sassy brat from Kidnap? Yup, we definitely are talking about Minissha Lamba. She did some noteworthy movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Well Done Abba, Anamika and many more. All of sudden her movie stints started dwindling. As much as we missed her, it seems she had cultivated a new skill, playing poker. Minissha Lamba plays the game rather well if her 2019 post is anything to go by. Minissha Lamba Birthday: 7 Sexy Bikini-Clad Photos of the Bachna Ae Haseeno Babe That Will Spice Up Your Mood For Sure!

In the post, Minissha writes how she stood 64 out of 1130 players at the World Series of Poker. Speaking about this, Lamba had revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "A friend upon returning from America insisted on teaching us poker. I shied away from it because playing cards wasn't something that interested me. But as you get to learn this game, the complexities and sheer need for being on the ball give you a feeling of achievement for a hand well played."

Minissha had also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss and was ousted within 6 weeks. Her equation with Arya Babbar inside the house had become quite famous.

