Mira Rajput Isn't Interested In Hubby Shahid Kapoor's 'Sexy' Talk Shenanigans (Watch Video)

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput (Photp Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus outbreak has led the government to extend the lockdown period till May 3, 2020. Due to this, not just us, even our Bollywood celebs are trapped inside their house. The only way these stars are communicating with their fans is via social media. Everyday, there are numerous videos online from many B-townies and it's a treat for fans. Now, the latest one to share their quarantine time with the world is the Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor. The actor took to his IG and shared a video straight from his bedroom and it's cute as well as funny. Shahid Kapoor Promotes Beard Oil, And We’re Tempted To Send Him Virat Kohli’s Blissed Out Pic!

In the clip, we can see Shahid and Mira resting on their bed. But seems like the man is in for some fun mood and calls his wife SEXY to which Mira seems disinterested. Wifey who is seen busy on her phone gives a 'meh' expression to Shahid when he calls her sexy. With this, all we can say is that Mira does not like PDA and the video shared by her man is proof. FYI, the clip shared by Shahid is from April 6. Mira Rajput’s Pic With Son Zain Kapoor Is Adorable, but Those Tic Tac Hair Clips on the Toddler Is Making Netizens Go Gaga.

Check Out The Video Of Shahid and Mira Below:

View this post on Instagram We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

Well, we love it when some bedroom secrets come out. Just kidding. Meanwhile, The Kapoors are keeping their fans hooked by sharing videos during their quarantine. Recently, Mira had shared how daughter Misha was getting creative on canvas amid the lockdown. Keep posting such videos, they are aww. Stay tuned!