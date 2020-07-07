Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on July 7 and warm wishes have been pouring in for one of Bollywood's cutest couples. The duo defines couple goals as well as family goals. Not only are the two an amazing couple but also cool parents to their children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015 and ever since have been one of the favourite Bollywood couples. From adoring their cute Instagram pictures with each other to their sweet quotes about their relationship, the couple never fail to leave us going gaga about them. Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput Anniversary: 10 Gorgeous Pictures of B-town's Most Loved Couple That Prove It's A Pair Made In Heaven!

A few days ago, Mira had posted about completing 5 years of their wedding and today, she took to Instagram to share a post on the same. We love how Mira kept it simple and shared a beautiful picture of the couple from their wedding where they are seen praying in front of the lord as a couple. Sharing the amazing picture, Mira captioned it as, "Gratitude" and shared a folded hands emoji with it. In another post, Mira had a lovely message for Shahid where she said she wouldn't want to spend her life any other way. She wrote, "I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you." Mira Rajput Is The Happiest As Hubby Shahid Kapoor Cooks For The First Time In Five Years (View Post).

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Gratitude ❤️🙏🏻 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

Here's Another Post by Mira Rajput:

In a beautiful quote about how he fell in love with Mira and decided to marry her, Shahid had told in an interaction, "I’m still falling in love with her….a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends’ farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon (I felt I could marry this girl)."

