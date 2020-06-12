When we look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the first word which comes to our mind is #couplegoals. Ever since the two have got married, they are quite an inspiration. Their life has no drama and the duo are always happy in their paradise. Not regularly, but the lovebirds sometimes share videos and photos from what's happening in their life, letting their fans know they are all happy and how. Recently, Mira shared a story on her Instagram which saw Shahid cooking for her. The Kabir Singh actor had cooked delicious looking pasta for the love of his life. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are Observing Quarantine in Punjab While Helping with Daily Chores at the Radha Soami Satsang Dera (Watch Video).

Mira took to her IG story and uploaded a photo of the homemade pasta and must say it looks yum. However, another interesting thing to notice here was the caption on the story which read how the actor has cooked for the first time in 5 years of their marriage. "The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is by far the best past I've eaten!!! #nobias," the wifey wrote. Seems like Shahid-Mira are not binging on outside food and so the man turned into masterchef. Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor! Wife Mira Rajput and Brother Ishaan Khatter Wish ‘Kabir Singh’ in the Most Adorable Way (View Pics).

Check Out Mira Kapoor's Instagram Story Below:

Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Also, not to miss how Mira gave a #Nobias review to Shahid's cooking skills. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Arjun Reddy remake Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. Ahead he will be soon seen in Jersey. This one is a sports drama film directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and adapted from his 2019 Telugu-language flick of the same name. Stay tuned!

