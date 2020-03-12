Varun Dhawan Quit Mr Lele to Sign Kesari Director Anurag Singh’s Next Action Thriller?

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is currently being extremely cautious of his next outing. While Kalank was a box office disaster, Street Dancer 3D too fail to mint sufficient numbers at the ticket windows. The failure of his last few outings have added to Dhawan Jr's woes and he's taking all the essential steps to avoid history repeating itself. Even if it means saying no to his mentor, Karan Johar and good friend, director, Shashank Khaitan. The actor was earlier supposed to collaborate with his Badrinath ki Dulhania director Khaitan for Mr Lele. However, the project was shelved after Varun's exit. Varun Dhawan Shares Photos of Women Porters, Calls Them ‘Coolie No 1’, Is He Ready for a Twitter War?

Now, as per fresh reports in Filmfare, Varun has already okayed his next script and won't waste any time to read some more. The actor will apparently collaborate with Kesari director Anurag Singh for his next. It's supposed to be an action thriller and the rest of the cast is yet to be zeroed in. Meanwhile, Varun has given his go-ahead and an official announcement should be expected any time. Mr Lele by Shashank Khaitan was supposed to be a comic-thriller in a commercial space and it starred Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor with Varun. Varun Dhawan's Car Runs Over A Paparazzi's Foot, Watch The Actor's Concerned Reaction In This Video.

Varun is currently waiting for the release of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film directed by David Dhawan will hit the screens in May 2020, provided the team doesn't decide to postpone its release date amid coronavirus outbreak in the world.