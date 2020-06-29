Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left everyone shocked. He was just 34 and died by suicide. His death sparked the nepotism debate on Twitter once again where fans blamed a section of Bollywood for sidelining him which ultimately led to his loss. Having said that, Sushant in quite a short span had won fans hearts. He had made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has remembered the late star by sharing his audition video from PK and Kai Po Che. And the video is bound to make you emotional. Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge is ALIVE! Here's the Fact Check on Its 'Death' Rumours.

In the clip, we can see Sushant not at all trying it hard but is at his candid best. We can also the deceased actor dancing his heart out with his Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi. "A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to Sushant Singh Rajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated," Mukesh's post's caption read. Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Bids Adieu To Late Actor, Reveals His Patna Home Will Be Turned Into A Memorial With Actor's Personal Stuff On Display (Read Statement).

Check Out The Video Below:

Mukesh Chhabra was among the many who was heartbroken after Sushant's death. Due to which on the day when the actor breathed his last, Mukesh had requested the media to not contact him. “Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It’s a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please," he had written. Stay tuned!

