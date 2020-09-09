Actress Kangana Ranaut now seems to have become controversy's best friend along with being an award-winning actress. The lady who is currently in the midst of a nasty fight with Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) had challenged everyone that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and had even dared anyone to stop her. Kangana Ranaut To Land In Mumbai On September 9, Karni Sena Promises To Escort Her Home For Her Safety.

The actress, left her Manali home in the Bhanwla village, with sister Rangoli Chandel in tow, this morning for Chandigarh, from where she will board a flight to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut on Maharashtra Home Minister's Drug Allegations Against Her: If You Find Any Links, I Will Accept My Mistake and Leave Mumbai Forever.

Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from Bhanwla village in Mandi District for Chandigarh. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/un6YrNvbnG — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana also stopped mid-way to offer her prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district earlier today.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district earlier today. She is en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Yvls0VA4To — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The actress' fans took to Twitter to welcome the lady with open arms as she left to return to the bay amidst her controversy.

Awaiting Kangana's Arrival in Mumbai Be Like:

People are trending Welcome to Mumbai Meanwhile Maha Govt pic.twitter.com/9hRLgpUDBn — Vicky (@tvitter_boy) September 9, 2020

Brave and Beautiful Kangana:

a brave woman is a beautiful woman ! welcome to Mumbai lioness.. what an incredible woman you are !! @KanganaTeam @KanganaOffical https://t.co/5ndoKoOHBA — NaamMeinKyaRakhaHain? (@didy711) September 9, 2020

Kangana Supporters:

Today I and my entire team will welcome Kangana @KanganaOffical in Mumbai, do you Support us? Welcome To Mumbai Kangana@KanganaOffical#KanganaWelcomeToMumbai — Arnab Goswami (@Official_Arnab_) September 9, 2020

Nation Stands By Kangana?

Welcome to Mumbai Kangana!! Entire Nation is with u. pic.twitter.com/Z7Ph0Ag1ie — Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshS71157876) September 8, 2020

Lioness Kangana:

A Message For Sanjay Raut:

@KanganaTeam @KillBillBride #NationStandsWithKangana we love u mam and support u Nation aapke sath h welcome to mumbai shivsena maafi maango ya resign doh sanjay raut...This video is for u mam...we are there for u...Manikarnika mam... pic.twitter.com/n1SDnApwIT — Abhishek Pandey (@ABHI789078907) September 5, 2020

All Eyes On Kangana:

Welcome to Mumbai The Queen of Jhansi and Hindu Sherni pic.twitter.com/S6UoYiEjwf — Ashutosh Singh🇮🇳विक्की🇮🇳 (@Real18ashutosh) September 9, 2020

Hindustan Ki Sherni Kangana:

⁦@KanganaTeam⁩ ⁦@KanganaOffical⁩ ..welcome to Mumbai Hindustan ki sherni.. Kutte tho bokenge hi..don’t worry we are with you.. pic.twitter.com/50KBxlIh04 — bhaskar (@bhaskar84238607) September 8, 2020

Twipees Wanna See Who Stops Kangana:

welcome to Mumbai @KanganaTeam Let's see who will come at the airport to stop her ?? pic.twitter.com/IGoenp2TWe — Madhulika singh (@madhulikaji) September 9, 2020

Now That's A Heavy Caption:

"Some women fear the fire, Some simply become it"@KanganaTeam Welcome to Mumbai♥️ pic.twitter.com/bQEzu0K8pU — Mona (@PrajaktaC27) September 9, 2020

Swag Wala Swagat Kangana:

Swag se karenge @KanganaTeam ka swagat... Welcome to Mumbai. — AhamJyoti (@AhamJyoti) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, security at the Mumbai airport has been increased in anticipation of Kangana's arrival. The actress, who recently said she feared the Mumbai Police was granted Y-plus security by the Centre and will have 11 CRPF commandos guarding and present with Kangana at all times. Kangana Ranaut is the only Bollywood actor who has been granted Y-plus security while the others who are granted this type of security are politicians in high positions and the Ambani couple Mukesh and Neeta. While Mukesh has Z-Plus security, his wife Neeta falls under the Y-plus category. It is also being said that Y-plus security is only granted after a threat has been vetted by intelligence agencies.

