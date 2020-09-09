Actress Kangana Ranaut now seems to have become controversy's best friend along with being an award-winning actress. The lady who is currently in the midst of a nasty fight with Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) had challenged everyone that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and had even dared anyone to stop her. Kangana Ranaut To Land In Mumbai On September 9, Karni Sena Promises To Escort Her Home For Her Safety.

The actress, left her Manali home in the Bhanwla village, with sister Rangoli Chandel in tow, this morning for Chandigarh, from where she will board a flight to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut on Maharashtra Home Minister's Drug Allegations Against Her: If You Find Any Links, I Will Accept My Mistake and Leave Mumbai Forever.

Kangana also stopped mid-way to offer her prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district earlier today.

The actress' fans took to Twitter to welcome the lady with open arms as she left to return to the bay amidst her controversy.

Meanwhile, security at the Mumbai airport has been increased in anticipation of Kangana's arrival. The actress, who recently said she feared the Mumbai Police was granted Y-plus security by the Centre and will have 11 CRPF commandos guarding and present with Kangana at all times. Kangana Ranaut is the only Bollywood actor who has been granted Y-plus security while the others who are granted this type of security are politicians in high positions and the Ambani couple Mukesh and Neeta. While Mukesh has Z-Plus security, his wife Neeta falls under the Y-plus category. It is also being said that Y-plus security is only granted after a threat has been vetted by intelligence agencies.

