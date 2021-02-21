COVID-19 cases are on a rise in Maharashtra after a month of decreased cases. That has prompted Mumbai Police to use their active Twitter handle to ask netizens to wash their hands proactively. They obviously use a Bollywood reference to get the point across. This time it's a scene from Agneepath which has Rohini Hattangadi who played Amitabh Bachchan's mother, berates him for washing hands. It obviously is a hint from his mother about the sins he committed which can never be washed away with soap. But Mumbai Police uses it to say 'Kabhi Maa se pucha hai woh kya chahti hai.' Mumbai Police Files Abetment to Suicide Cases Against Wife, Mother-in-law of Actor Sandeep Nahar

Maharashtra Government has been reprimanding the people for getting callous about COVID-19 even when the cases have dwindled. But not many are adhering to the norms and they are coming with ways to preach the same.

Recently, Mumbai Police pulled up Vivek Oberoi after he went on a Valentine's Night bike ride without a helmet. The actor later apologised for his behaviour and commended Mumbai Police for doing their job well.

