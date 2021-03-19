John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal's film Mumbai Saga has finally released in theatres today (March 19). Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who is known to touch upon the subject of the underworld in his films, has depicted the same in this one too. Mumbai Saga is set in the early 80s and 90s when the city was going through a major transformation. The main plot of the flick is about how mills shut down and are converted into huge storey buildings and malls. Box Office: Mumbai Saga Takes A Lead Over Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar With 10-12% Occupancy

Having said that, the netizens review of Mumbai Saga are out and it looks like a good start for the film. As mostly, the Twitter verdict is positive. Fans are loving Jonh and Emraan's face-off and have also showered love on Kajal Aggarwal. So if you are the one who is unsure whether to watch the movie in the theatre or not? Here are some reactions by fans about Mumbai SagaSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Twitter Review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Dark Comedy Is A Winner According to Fans!

Going by the above reactions, we feel that Mumbai Saga is a massy entertainer that's garnering all the love from the audience. Apart from the leads, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Rohit Roy, Amol Gupte, Samir Soni, Prateik Babbar in key roles.

We at LatestLY also reviewed Mumbai Saga and gave 2.5 stars. "John looks convincing in some really intense scenes and Hashmi adds more substance to the film that focuses too much on style. The rest of the cast too looks pretty average– Amole Gupte as the giggly gangster Gaitonde is now repetitive and boring to say the least," writes our author. Stay tuned!

