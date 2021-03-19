John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal's film Mumbai Saga has finally released in theatres today (March 19). Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who is known to touch upon the subject of the underworld in his films, has depicted the same in this one too. Mumbai Saga is set in the early 80s and 90s when the city was going through a major transformation. The main plot of the flick is about how mills shut down and are converted into huge storey buildings and malls. Box Office: Mumbai Saga Takes A Lead Over Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar With 10-12% Occupancy.

Having said that, the netizens review of Mumbai Saga are out and it looks like a good start for the film. As mostly, the Twitter verdict is positive. Fans are loving Jonh and Emraan's face-off and have also showered love on Kajal Aggarwal. So if you are the one who is unsure whether to watch the movie in the theatre or not? Here are some reactions by fans about Mumbai Saga. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Twitter Review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Dark Comedy Is A Winner According to Fans!

#MumbaiSagaReview One of the best Gangster action thriller 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @TheJohnAbraham Mass 🔥 @emraanhashmi Class 🔥 @MsKajalAggarwal gorgeous ❤ Music, Visual, Cinimotography awesome 😍, John abraham back to the form 🔥🔥 #mumbaisaga — Joker Boy (@iam_JokerBoy) March 19, 2021

It’s interval 1st half zabardast not a single dull moment, shukar hai es movie ko OTT pe rls nhi kiya it’s a cinema material 🔥#MumbaiSaga — AmbarsariyaSrkian_SupportFarmers (@Harmeet83751286) March 19, 2021

One Word Review :- One time watch#JohnAbraham ok ok but #EmraanHashmi is full of fire 🔥 But he has Less Screen Time . So very disappointed. It was a full on John movie. Mahesh Manjrekar is just fantastic. My Ratings :- 🌟🌟⭐#MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview — KANCHA (@KanchaEmpire_) March 19, 2021

Going by the above reactions, we feel that Mumbai Saga is a massy entertainer that's garnering all the love from the audience. Apart from the leads, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Rohit Roy, Amol Gupte, Samir Soni, Prateik Babbar in key roles.

We at LatestLY also reviewed Mumbai Saga and gave 2.5 stars. "John looks convincing in some really intense scenes and Hashmi adds more substance to the film that focuses too much on style. The rest of the cast too looks pretty average– Amole Gupte as the giggly gangster Gaitonde is now repetitive and boring to say the least," writes our author. Stay tuned!

