Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have finally made it to the theatres. After many delays, the movie is out on the big screens near you. Amid the COVID-19 times, when everything is uncertain, the fate of the flick totally depends on the business the movie will make via the theatres. Having said that, early reviews by moviegoers who caught the first-day first show of the flick is out and going by it, SAPF, does not seem a bad watch. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office, Story, Trailer of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra’s YRF Film.

Helmed by Dibaker Banerjee, the movie is said to be a dark comedy that revolves around the lives of two people who are totally opposite from each other. While Parineeti (Sandeep Kaur) plays the role of a working woman, Arjun as Pinkesh Pinky Dahiya is seen as a Haryanvi cop. Just in case, you are planning to go this weekend and watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, these early reviews by netizens might help you to make a decision. Check it out. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Gets a Thumbs Up but the Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati.

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wonderful work by whole cast @ParineetiChopra do extraordinary work @arjunk26 is superb @JaideepAhlawat sir fire the screen with his powerful acting and movie direction also best point of this movie it binds you at the end — Shiva chaudhary (@Shivach86759167) March 19, 2021

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Has Immersive Chemistry 🔥 Wow 🤩 🌟🌟🌟 3 stars 🙌🏽 It promises to keep audience engaged 👍🏽😍#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar at cinemas Today 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Just can’t wait to Watch it !!💥 pic.twitter.com/SCW1YdzwW6 — Jayshree (@JaySO_9) March 19, 2021

@ParineetiChopra set a benchmark in bollywood with her terrific performance first she do mind-blowing work in #Thegirlonthetrain and now #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar she just amazing — Shiva chaudhary (@Shivach86759167) March 19, 2021

These are just fans reactions, the main litmus test will be when the critics will pen down their views about the movie. This is Arjun-Pari's third film together. Having said that, going by the above reviews, we feel one can go and watch the movie at the theatres. What do you think? Stay tuned!

