Mumbai Saga and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are the two theatrical releases of this Friday. One is a typical Sanjay Gupta tinted underworld vs Cop battle while the other takes a real turn on a few incidents. Two are diverse topics and could entertain a diverse mass of audiences. Now we have the box office occupancy report. Mumbai Saga has taken a 10-12% occupancy while SAPF has till now managed 3-5%. Now we have to remember here that in Maharashtra the audience has been limited to 50% which will obviously affect their box office collections.

Mumbai Saga's reviews have been quite obvious as many found the treatment stale. But John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's face-off has found a lot of love if we go by the social media posts. There are yet to be any reviews from the people who watch SAPF.

There were strong rumours that both Mumbai Saga and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will choose the OTT route to reach their audience. But clearly, it managed to have a theatrical release. John and Emraan had made their displeasure apparent about the same by liking tweets that slammed the move. Hopefully, their belief in the audience will pay off for them.

