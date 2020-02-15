‘My Love Story with Andrei Koscheev Is Beautiful and Magical,’ Says Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shriya Sharan has always remained tight-lipped about her private life. Be it relationship or any other personal matter, the actress has always preferred to remain away from the limelight. When she tied the knot with her long time beau Andrei Koscheev, she kept it a close knit affair. It was later when Shriya posted pictures on her social media handles that all came to know that she is happily married to a Russian tennis player. Even today, Shriya Saran opts to keep everything low profile. In an interview to a leading daily, the gorgeous actress has opened up on how she met Andrei and few details about her wonderful married life. Kiss of Love! Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev Get Mushy at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party (Watch Video).

When Shriya Saran was asked when did she first meet Andrei Koscheev, she told TOI, “I’m not too comfortable going into the details, but yes, my love story with Andrei is beautiful and magical. We first met while I had gone diving in Maldives. He didn’t even know who I was when we first met. It was only later that he found out I’m an actress. A few months after we met, he asked me, ‘do you have a movie online’, and I said, ‘Yes I do’. So then, he went ahead and watched it. That was really sweet.” These Insta Pics of Shriya Saran Will Give You #StyleGoals and #WanderlustVibes.

Talking about her marriage the actress further elaborated, “Yes, I’m very happy. God has been kind and I’m blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He’s really proud of me and my work. Whenever I’m stressed or worried about what I’m doing, he always tries to calm me down. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’m loving every minute that I spend with him.” From friends to family, all are happy to see Shriya in such a happy phase. On the work front, the actress confirmed that she has a cameo in RRR. Keep watching this space for further updates!