Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Niece Accuses The Actor’s Brother Of Sexual Harassment, Files A Police Complaint In Delhi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making headlines these days for all the wrongs reasons. Amid the lockdown, the news of Nawaz getting divorced from his wife Aaliya Siddiqui shocked one and all. It was the Aaliya who filed for separation. She had claimed to be tortured mentally and physically by the actor's family in the past. And now as per the latest report in TOI, it's Nawazuddin's niece has lodged a sexual harassment complaint in New Delhi against the actor's brother. Reportedly, the portal has the possession of the complaint's copy wherein the girl has accused Nawaz's brother of sexual misconduct when she was just nine years old. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Alleges the Actor had Multiple Affairs, Says 'His Female Friends Entered The House As Soon As I Stepped Out'.

“I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too," she said to ETimes.

She added, "Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband." Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails to Respond to Aaliya Siddiqui's Divorce Notice, Her Lawyers Reveal they Will Take Necessary Action.

Later, she opened a can of worms and said that even after telling Nawazuddin what she was going through there was no support from his end. “Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’.” Stay tuned!