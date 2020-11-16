Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their second anniversary on November 14 and treated fans with some very adorable pictures. Along with that, the couple also wished their fans a very Happy Diwali on social media. Deepika and Ranveer posted pictures in traditional wear that went viral in no time. Deepika was seen wearing a red salwar suit while Ranveer wore an orange kurta. Ranveer Singh Sings ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ as Wifey Deepika Padukone Slices Birthday Cake at the Mumbai Airport.

The photo was flooded with love from their fans where some of them even turned their picture into a meme. The viral meme compared Ranveer to Motichoor ka ladoo whereas Deepika was compared to Gajar ka halwa. The actress found the meme quite hilarious as she shared the same on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Sure..why not?" while sharing the meme and tagging her hubby.

Check Out Her Story Here:

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Well, this is not the first time that Deepika has shared a meme on her stories. Earlier, DP had shared another meme comparing her Diwali party look to Kaju Katli. She had described her attire as, “Kaju Katli pro max.” Deepika Padukone Forgets She Is Married to Ranveer Singh for a Second in This Funny Video.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen with Deepika in Kabir Khan's '83. He also has Yash Raj Chopra's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will be essaying the role of a Gujju boy in this comedy caper. While the film wrapped up in February, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

As for Deepika, she will be a part of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The film is an adaptation of the Indian epic where Prabhas will essay the role of Ram. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the film is directed by Om Raut and will be shot in 3D. Adipurush will be releasing in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).