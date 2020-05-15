Nick Jonas is Enjoying his Quarantine with Priyanka Chopra, Says 'She's the Best and I am Quite Happy'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photp Credits: Instagram)

While research has shown a steep rise in the number of divorce cases being filed amid lockdown, Jonas Brothers are all sorted when it comes to that aspect. Kevin, Joe and Nick are in fact grateful to be able to spend some quality time with their respective partners and think it's like a blessing in disguise. The brothers recently joined SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, via group video chat where they elaborated on enjoying the phase and having no lockdown blues whatsoever. Priyanka Chopra Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Observing Lockdown with Hubby Nick Jonas (View Pic).

When Nick was asked about his quarantine schedule with wife Priyanka Chopra, the Sucker singer probably had the sweetest description about it. "[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have. Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely," he said while also adding that she's the best and he's quite happy. Aww... didn't we say there's no one like Pri?

PeeCee is also helping Nick with his reality show, The Voice as the singer continues to shoot remotely from their house. Revealing how much she enjoys the show as an audience, Nick said, "She loves the show so much, she gets mad if I say anything about what happens. So I have to stay quiet for three hours until the results are actually on, live, on the West Coast, or otherwise, she's very unhappy with me." Priyanka Chopra’s Live Session Gets Chaotically Disrupted by Nick Jonas and Her Reaction Is Just Like a Typical Wife (Watch Video).

Earlier Priyanka had mentioned about Nick giving her piano lessons as he had turned into an in-house music teacher for her. Speaking about the same, Nick revealed that Priyanka being a music person learns very quickly but he's not a great coach. Well, we should leave that to Priyanka to answer.